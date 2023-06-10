Indiana Police Officer Fired Over Racist George Floyd, Martin Luther King Memes Posted on Facebook Just 2 Days After Being Sworn-In

An Indiana police department has fired an officer after only two days on the job for racist social media posts he made before getting hired, according to local news reports.

Chaz Foy started working for the Marion Police Department on Monday, according to a Facebook post by the department, but was fired on Wednesday, Police Chief Angela Haley said in a statement.

Haley said "some racist posts" on the officer's personal Facebook account were brought to her attention on Tuesday. After she reviewed them, she said, she determined they were "not in keeping with the standards of the Marion Police Department."

"I do not condone this type of behavior and will not tolerate it," Haley added.

Marion-based news outlet Channel 27 News and Entertainment for Grant County said it had initially received reports of the officer's posts and forwarded them to the police department on Tuesday night.

One of posts, from June 1, 2022, showed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck. The image was captioned, "With gas hitting 4.89 and climbing, let's all take a moment to appreciate better times." Chauvin, 45, was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

Another screenshot shows an alleged post made by Foy on April 13, 2021, in which a caricature of a Black man was labeled "Martin Looter King."

