Indiana Mother Put Daughter on Unnecessary Feeding Tube So She Could Collect $96K in Donations

An Indiana woman allegedly falsely claimed her child needed a feeding tube in order to receive grant payments.

According to WXIN, 32-year-old Alanna Lin Brown was arrested on Sunday, November 16, after investigators determined she had been taking payments after lying about her child's need for a feeding tube.

Brown Received $96K in Grant Money Over 22 Months

According to authorities, Brown reportedly received $96,688.44 in grant money over 22 months from an organization that had donated to assist with the child's care. The report states that the child was taken to an area hospital in April due to alleged feeding and breathing problems, with the child being diagnosed with moderate malnutrition.

Brown allegedly said the child was aspirating when they ate; however, the child's father, a preschool teacher, and a daycare provider said the child had no trouble eating and did not require a tube, WXIN noted.

Brown was Caught on Camera Saying She Was Concerned About Her Financial Situation if Her Daughter 'Was Taken Off the Feeding Tube'

Documents reviewed by the WXIN state Brown was captured on camera saying that she was "upset and complaining about her financial situation if (the child) were taken off the feeding tube," per the report, which noted that Brown allegedly said, "Now, I got to refigure my bills because I'm not going to lose a (expletive) payment from her so she can eat."

When speaking with law enforcement, a friend of the suspect reportedly said that she was concerned with the child being on a feeding tube because they "didn't have to be," then claimed that the suspect had received money from an organization that helps children and the elderly with medical problems.

A Doctor Had Raised Concerns About the Child Being in Brown's Care as the Child was Losing Weight

The father said his child had always eaten when they were with him, but reportedly said he wasn't able to go to doctor's visits, according to WXIN. The outlet reported that a doctor also raised concerns with the child being in Brown's care due to the child continuing to lose weight.

According to the station, the child was reportedly removed from the suspect's care in October. Marion Source News reported that it was first made aware of the situation regarding the welfare of Brown's child after community members reached out with allegations in June.

Brown was charged with fraud, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. She was released the same day after posting a $2,005.00 bond.