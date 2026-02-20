Indiana Man Who Shot Pregnant Wife Because She was Pregnant with Another Man's Child, Sentenced

An Indiana man has been sentenced to serve three decades behind bars after shooting his pregnant wife and killing her unborn child.

According to a sentencing order, Jeremy McBride was sentenced to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder and feticide.

Under the terms of his sentence, the court recommended McBride undergo mental health treatment while incarcerated. A no-contact order for his now-ex-wife was also issued by the court during sentencing.

As previously reported, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a residence located on Pleasant Run Parkway Drive on January 19, 2025, in response to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered six cartridge casings alongside a bullet fragment and blood.

Police then found a woman, identified as Kayla Netherland, suffering from five gunshot wounds. She was 20 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting. Her unborn baby was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

IMPD reported at the time that the Netherland's friend entered the home and witnessed McBride standing over the victim in the bathroom before he fled the scene.

Police eventually located McBride through a combination of license plate technology and witness testimony. He was placed under arrest roughly 30 minutes after the shooting. IMPD reported seizing multiple weapons while searching his vehicle.

Court documents detailed how McBride admitted to spending several days devising a plan to kill the woman and her fetus. He added that he planned to take his own life afterwards. He admitted to purchasing a handgun three days before the incident and practicing his aim with the weapon.

During the interview, McBride confessed to shooting his estranged wife several times in her stomach.Prosecutors said McBride wrote several notes where he "wrote of his frustrations with his estranged wife's infidelity and his frustrations with their failed relationship."

McBride admitted he was upset because, "He and his wife hadn't gotten divorced, yet she had gotten pregnant" with a child that wasn't his. "Maybe she will come back one day, but not for me. But in many ways, I killed her," he added.