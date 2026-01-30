Indiana Man Who Killed Wife on Valentine's Day Because She Didn't Appreciate His Celebration, Believed She was Having an Affair, Convicted

A Southern Indiana man who killed his 36-year-old wife last year on Valentine's Day was found guilty on Thursday, Jan 29.

Closing arguments were held Thursday morning in the murder trial of Taylor Meyer, a Charlestown, Indiana, man accused of killing his wife on Valentine's Day in 2025 while their children were in the home, then texting photos of the crime scene to her family and the man he believed she was having an affair with.

Meyer was charged with one count of murder, and a jury found him guilty just before 2 p.m. Thursday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20.

Meyer Sent a Photo of His Wife's Body to Her Family Members, Man He Believed She was Having an Affair with

As previously reported, officers with the Jeffersonville Police Department in the late-night hours of Feb. 14 responded to the couple's home in the 6600 block of Westwood Drive after receiving a call from someone who said Meyer's wife was in danger.

The caller told the emergency dispatcher he'd received a call from Deborah Meyer's phone and could hear her yelling for help. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders knocked several times but received no response.

The caller had also driven to the Meyer home and spoke to police, which is when he received a photo message from Deborah Meyer's phone showing her body on the floor. Police then breached the door and encountered an aggressive Taylor Meyer.

Meyer was taken into custody when he opened the garage door as responding officers were trying to get inside. Investigators then found Meyer's 36-year-old wife, Deborah Meyer, dead inside the home. According to prosecutors, Taylor Meyer had stabbed the victim 40 times. They also said he had punched her and smashed a wine bottle over her head.

Meyer Said He Became Upset After He Planned a Special Valentine's Evening but She Seemed 'Distant' and Unappreciative

During questioning, Taylor Meyer told investigators he had planned a special Valentine's evening with his wife but became upset when she "seemed distant" and unappreciative.

He told police he was also upset because he had received a picture of his wife in January "holding hands" with another man — a co-worker of the victim — at a casino, which had put a strain on his marriage.

The couple's three young children were inside the home when she was killed but they were unharmed. Taylor Meyer has been in the Clark County jail with no bond since his arrest.