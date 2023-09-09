Indiana Man Who Accidentally Recorded Murder of Mother's Boyfriend on Voicemail Gets 85 Years in Prison

A man who inadvertently recorded himself murdering his mother's boyfriend will spend 85 years behind bars following his sentencing Wednesday.

Cody Allen Wade, of Clay County, Indiana, was found guilty of murder, among other charges, following his trial in early August.

Wade Recorded the Murder After Failing to Hang Up on Call with His Mom

The charges had stemmed from the events of June 18, 2020, on which date Wade stabbed Carl Haviland four times, causing his death, prosecutors said. Haviland was dating Wade's mother

Clay County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Clapp said Wade had left a voicemail on his mother's phone right before the murder. Wade, however, failed to hang up, and ended up recording the entire incident in the voicemail.

Prosecutors played the recording for the jury during Wade's trial. He was ultimately found guilty on charges of murder, resisting law enforcement, and battery on law enforcement officers and a public safety official.

Wade was Diagnosed with Bi-Polar Disorder

After stabbing him, Wade kicked and taunted Haviland. According to the sentencing document, Wade was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder.

Wade was sentenced to 60 years for the murder, with an additional 15 years added since he was found to be a habitual offender. He also received an additional ten years for two separate counts of felony battery on a public safety official with injury and five years, and was given concurrent sentences for three other charges: felony battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

Wade will receive credit for the days he's already served in jail, the order said.