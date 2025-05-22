Indiana Man Tried to Poison Wife, Then Solicited Help From Co-workers to Help Kill Her

An Indiana man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after two of his co-workers told police he allegedly tried to solicit their help in a plot to kill his wife.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Darshan Soni was accused of attempting to solicit one of his co-workers at Compass Property Group to murder his wife.

Coworker Reported Soni After He Asked Them Where He Could Buy a Silencer for a Gun, Asked Another if He Would Help Him Kill His Wife

An anonymous tipster, another coworker of Soni's, reported Soni to the Indianapolis Police Department after he asked them where he could purchase a silencer for a gun. The police said that Soni may have also allegedly attempted to kill his wife himself before turning to his co-workers.

The tipster spoke with their fellow Compass employee, who reportedly said that Soni allegedly asked if he would be willing to murder his wife and what kind of price he would accept for such a task.

The same employee also reportedly told Soni that he could help him create an "alibi" by holding on to his phone, making it appear that Soni was in a different location than where he intended to commit his alleged crime.

According to the court documents, that employee also reportedly looked into getting cash to purchase a Ford Escape, which Soni allegedly intended to use to transport the employee who would kill Soni's wife. Soni allegedly gave the employee $2,000 in April to put toward the car.

Soni Allegedly Tried to Kill His Wife by Poisoning Her Smoothies Before Asking Coworkers for Help

Soni's alleged plot was apparently in the works for months, possibly as long as a year. The employee, who co-operated with the police in exchange for immunity, told authorities that Soni had allegedly spoken with him about different kinds of poisons and criminal activities, indicating that he tried to kill his wife himself before turning to his coworkers for help.

According to the documents, Soni's wife told police that in November 2024, she experienced "quite serious" nerve pain and sciatica, and was found to have thyroid issues earlier this year. When police told Soni's wife that it was possible that she had been poisoned, she revealed that a smoothie she'd had months before had an uncharacteristic "salty" taste to it.

She also told them about finding a "white clumpy substance" at the bottom of one smoothie cup. When she confronted her husband about it possibly being contaminated, he reportedly disregarded her concerns and told her the substance was dishwasher detergent.

Soni Admitted Told the Employee He Had Purchased 'Poison' from India, He Also Picked Up a Wig from the Employee's Home to Disguise Himself

During an interview with the employee on May 14, he told police that Soni had allegedly admitted to buying "some type of poison" from India that he intended to give to his wife. The employee was also shown a photo of a wig that police believed Soni had bought. The original tipster had told police that they observed Soni retrieving the wig from the employee's home.

According to the documents, the alleged plot to murder Soni's wife was to unfold on May 16 at the couple's home. Soni reportedly met with the employee he had been discussing the alleged plot with at their workplace on May 15, when they reportedly had a tense conversation about the alleged plot.

Soni allegedly signaled that he wanted to back out of the alleged plot, and that he was grateful to his coworker for talking him out of it. He was arrested on May 16 and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. His initial court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.