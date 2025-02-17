Indiana Man Charged with Killing Wife on Valentine's Day

An Indiana man was arrested Friday and charged with the Valentine's Day murder of his wife.

Jeffersonville Police said they were called to the home Friday evening for a domestic disturbance, although they did not say who called them, WDRB reported.

A vague statement from police said the situation escalated quickly, ultimately requiring the "full force" of the department and the assistance of Indiana State Police.

Police said officers knocked on the door but got no response. Then someone who knew the family who lived at the home arrived and gave officers information that made it an "emergency rescue effort." They did not provide any details.

As officers breached the front door, the garage door opened, and 34-year-old Taylor Meyer came out. He was non-compliant and "aggressively" engaged the officers, prompting them to use some type of "control techniques" to subdue him "as quickly as possible."

Once Meyer was in custody, officers found three children, all under the age of 5, inside, and Meyer's 36-year-old wife, Deborah Meyer, dead on the floor. They did not say how she died, but Meyer was charged with murder. Police said they determined it was a domestic-related homicide between husband and wife.

The Indiana Department of Child Services responded to take custody of the children.