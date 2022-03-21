Russian Missile Lands in Ukrainian Man's Kitchen Sink After Tearing Through the Roof

A Russian missile landed in the kitchen sink of a house located in the residential area of Kharkiv in Ukraine. The video of the rocket was shared on the social media.

The ongoing war crisis deepened further after Ukraine rejected Russia's calls to lay down their arms in Mariupol in exchange for safe passage out of the city.

Ukraine's Bomb Disposal Squad Was Called In

The Daily Mail reported that the videos show the Ukrainian bomb disposal squad inspecting the ammo. Later, they give the missile a good shakedown to see it can be removed.

The images shared on the social media show a huge rocket stuck in the partially broken sink of a kitchen. The post on TikTok generated a lot of response from the users.

"When you wash the dishes and they give you more," wrote a user as another added, "A fighter of Azov was sat under the sink."

"The ceiling is incredibly solid, I don't want to say anything, but it's unusual," read another comment as per the outlet.

Conflict Deepens After Zelensky Refuses to Surrender

The conflict which started escalating on February 21, deepened further after Ukraine refused to surrender the port city of Mariupol to Russia. Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, "There can be no talk of surrendering weapons. We have already informed the Russian side of this."

The port city, which has suffered the maximum damage in the ongoing war, is of strategic importance to Russian forces as it would help them secure a land corridor to the Crimea peninsula, which Moscow occupied in 2014.

Earlier on Sunday, Russia launched another attack using the hypersonic missiles for the second time. Reportedly the cruise missiles were launched from the Russian ships in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea.

The first launch was aimed at destroying a Ukrainian weapons storage site. "The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region", the Russian defence ministry said.

The Russian officials have claimed that the Kinzhal hypersonic missile can hit a target up to 1,240 miles away and can fly faster than 3728 miles/h.