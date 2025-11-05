Indiana Father Kills 6-Year-Old Son, Then Tells Cops He Died After Hitting Himself on the Head

An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his 6-year-old son after initially claiming the child had caused his own fatal injuries by "hitting himself."

Franklin Elmore Jr., 29, was arrested in August alongside his wife, 27-year-old Cheyenne Elmore, after his son Justin was found unresponsive in his playroom. Investigators later determined that the boy had suffered fatal injuries during an assault by his father. Both Franklin and Cheyenne were charged with murder, and last month, Franklin entered a guilty plea.

During an Oct. 9 court hearing covered by WNDU, Elmore admitted to killing his son, though he insisted he "did not mean it." When asked directly if he had physically beaten the boy, Elmore responded affirmatively.

According to authorities, the Elmores called 911 on August 3 after Justin became unresponsive. The couple told police the child had behavioral issues and would sometimes strike himself. However, hospital staff reported that Justin suffered from a traumatic brain injury and a punctured lung—injuries they said could not have been self-inflicted.

Investigators uncovered evidence suggesting that both Franklin and Cheyenne subjected Justin to harsh physical punishment, including beatings with a belt or hand and forcing him to perform extended physical exercises. Prosecutors said Cheyenne