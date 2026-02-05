Indiana Dad Fatally Assaulted Newborn, Then Googled How to Cheat Lie Detector Test

A 24-year-old Indiana man researched how to beat a polygraph test after his newborn son was brought to the hospital with injuries that led to his death.

Oliver Clayton Lee Young was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery of a person under 14, and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, records show.

Police were Alerted After the Baby was Admitted to the Hospital with Suspicious Injuries

Huntington City Police began investigating Young after a family case manager reached out to them on Oct. 17, 2025, to report a baby who had been admitted to Parkview Huntington Hospital with suspicious injuries that appeared to be non-accidental in nature.

A pediatrician told police that the boy's mother brought him in for a routine appointment, but the doctor noted a bruise on his back. The mother said the bruise may have been a result of the infant rolling over onto a pacifier, but the doctor was skeptical because he was just a few weeks old and not really capable of rolling over on his own.

The doctor sent the baby with his parents to an emergency room, where a doctor suspected the child had a brain bleed. The child was transferred to Riley Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition while the parents gave inconsistent stories about how the child was injured.

The baby's grandmother, meanwhile, told investigators she was concerned about a blood spot in the baby's eye that had been there for more than a week. An MRI on October 20 confirmed swelling in the brain, but the baby was eventually considered stable enough to be discharged.

Child's Mother Called 911 Less Than Two Weeks Later to Report the Baby was Unresponsive

Less than two weeks later, on October 29, the child's mother called 911 to report that the baby was unresponsive.Doctors at Parkview Huntington found "virtually no brain activity" with significant head trauma and internal bleeding. A doctor said the injuries were consistent with the baby being shaken violently.

The infant was airlifted back to Riley Children's Hospital the following day, WANE reported. Doctors there found a healing fracture in the child's leg, which they said could be linked to shaking or could also happen if he was pulled by the leg. They further found multiple healing fractured ribs that they say could have happened if the child was squeezed too hard.

The baby was declared brain dead on Nov. 2. The Marion County Coroner's Office determined the cause of death to be craniocerebral trauma and determined the manner of death to be homicide.

Family Members Told Investigators the Baby was Crying on Oct. 29 and Young was Heard Telling the Newborn "Shut the F*** Up'

When police spoke with family members at the apartment where Young lived with the mother and the baby, they learned that the baby was heard crying on the morning of October 29 and that Young told the baby to "shut the f*** up" and took the baby to the bathroom multiple times while he was crying.

The child's grandmother told police that the mother asked for help that morning because the baby wasn't taking his bottle. She said that when the mom handed her the baby, he was lifeless and struggling to breathe.

Investigators Found Deleted Searches for Prison Advice, How to Cheat a Polygraph Test on Young's Phone

Young and the mother told investigators they thought the injuries were caused by hospital staff, although Young also made comments about possibly taking the blame for the baby's death. He said, however, that if he did kill his son, it was an accident.

When investigators searched Young's phone, they found he had read an article on Quora about what to expect from a lengthy prison sentence on October 29 and, two days later, one called "How to Cheat a Polygraph Test (Lie Detector): 9 Hacks & Prep Tips." Police said his search history had been manually deleted.

Young was booked into the Huntington County Jail on Sunday and given a $150,000 bond.