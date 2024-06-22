Indian Woman Dies After Video Shows Her Pressing Accelerator in Reverse Gear While Shooting Cliff-Side Reel

A 23-year-old woman died on Monday after she mistakenly pressed the car's accelerator while the vehicle was in reverse gear, causing the vehicle to plunge into a valley in the Indian state of Maharashtra, according to police.

The incident happened on Monday, June 17, in the city of Aurangabad, when her friend was recording a reel of her behind the wheels. The deceased has been identified as Shweta Survase.

Survase Didn't Know How to Drive, Was Trying it for the First Time

Shweta Survase didn't know how to drive, and she attempted it for the first time. Her friend, Shivraj Mule, was recording a reel for social media as Survase tried her hand at driving a white sedan.

Video footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing Survase turning the steering wheel as the car was in reverse gear. Moments later, the vehicle speeds backwards and plunges into the valley as her friend is heard screaming.

The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised:



Vehicle Broke Through a Crash Barrier and Plunged into the Valley

"Survase tried her hand at driving while her friend Shivraj Mule was shooting a video. She accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley," a police official told news agency PTI.

He added that it took an hour for rescuers to reach the 23-year-old woman and the vehicle. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the police official said