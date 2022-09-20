Indian Surgeon Arrested After Video Shows Him Tying Dog to Car, Dragging it Along Because He was 'Annoyed' by Its Barking

A video of a Rajasthan doctor cruelly chaining a dog to a car and callously dragging it along a road has sparked outrage on social media.

The driver, identified as Dr. Rajnish Gwala - a renowned plastic surgeon of a government hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has now been charged with animal cruelty.

The video, which went viral, showed the stray struggling against the chains as the driver kept dragging it along the road. The 13-second video shows the stray dog, who is chained to the car, swerving right and left as it tries to keep pace with the vehicle.

The video was recorded by someone on a motorcycle behind the car. Commuters who witnessed the act then stopped the vehicle in a bid to rescue the dog. Watch the video below:

Social Media Reactions

According to DNP India, Gwala carried out the inhuman act because he was annoyed by the dog's barking outside his house and was taking it to the local corporation ward. The incident occurred Sunday between 1 pm to 1.30 pm on Sunday.

"This man shouldn't be spared! Strictest action should be taken. I pray he goes through much worse than what he did to the poor doggo, and realizes his sin!" commented a Twitter user.

"Such brazen cruelty towards a sentient being should not go unpunished. Also, more importantly, the ' doctor's ' license should be cancelled. His actions do not show him to be a normal person with compassion or consideration towards others," said another.

Dog Suffered a Fractured Leg, Severe Injuries in the Incident

The dog was was found to have suffered a fracture on one leg and severe injuries on the other. There were also bruises sustained on the neck from being chained to the car, reported a caretaker from a local non-profit organization called Dog Home Foundation.

The dog is now in the custody of the non-profit that rushed the animal to the hospital for treatment. The organization also provided relevant information to animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, who then filed a report leading to Gwala's arrest.

