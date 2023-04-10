Indian Schoolgirl Who was Molested by Schoolmate, Raped by His Father After She Screams for Help: Go to Court After Police Refuse to Register Case

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her 18-year-old schoolmate and then raped by his 42-year-old after she screamed for help in India's Uttar Pradesh.

The alleged incident, which took place last month, was reported on Saturday after an order by the court of special judge for Pocso Act in Pilibhit city.

Boy Took the Victim to His House Under the Pretext of Photocopying Exam Notes



On March 13, the boy took the girl from the school to his house under the pretext of providing photocopies of notes for an upcoming exam and sexually assaulted her. Upon hearing her screams for help, the boy's father rushed into the house, sent his son outside and then allegedly used her scarf to gag her and raped her, as reported by the Times of India.

The boy's father threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the rape, the victim's aunt said in the police complaint. The girl's aunt filed a police complaint with the local police station the following day but no action was taken, forcing her to write to write to the superintendent of police, Atul Sharma, on March 17.

Victim's Aunt went to Court After Police Refused to Register Case

On Sunday, the aunt said they had to approach the court after the police refused to register a case. "My niece somehow managed to reach home and narrated her ordeal. She was traumatised and could hardly speak."

After the court's directive, Station House Officer Naresh Tyagi said, "The two accused have been booked under IPC sections 341 (wrongfully restraining a person), 376 (rape), 354 (applying criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Pocso Act. They will be arrested soon."

Rape Incidents in Pilibhit

The news comes days after it was reported that an 8-year-old girl was gang-raped by a 35-year-old man and his accomplice in Pilibhut. In January, an 18-year-old woman was raped and then poisoned by her neighbour in the city, India Today reported.

In September, the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in the city sparked national outrage. The teenager was raped and then set ablaze by two men in the Kunwarpur village of Pilibhut. She died 12 days after the incident.