Indian-Origin Wall Street Analyst Fired for Telling Jewish-American to 'Go Back to Your Country'

An Indian-American oil analyst has been sacked after a video of him and his wife making anti-Semitic remarks circulated on social media.

The couple, identified as Kurush Mistry and wife Shailja Gupta, were seen asking a man to "go back to your country." The video, captured by the Jewish man, also showed the duo tearing down posters of Israeli civilians kidnapped by Hamas and replacing them with signs that said, "Occupiers face consequences", and "Israel is an apartheid state and commits genocide."

The woman, Shailja Gupta, went on to insult the Jewish man, calling him an "uneducated prick" and also made inflammatory statements, accusing all Israelis of being "rapists". The encounter reportedly took place on November 9, according to the post, shared by Andy Ngo - journalist and editor-at-large at the right-wing publication The Post Millennial.

Ngo later posted an update stating that Mistry, who was employed as an Oil Analyst at Freepoint Commodities was fired from his job in the wake of the viral video.

"Freepoint is committed to fostering a culture of mutual respect and tolerance. We welcome the diversity of views and opinions held by our employees, but Freepoint does not tolerate discrimination and hate speech directed against any group," the company said in its statement.

"We are aware of the recent anti-Semitic incident reported on social media, and the individual involved is no longer associated with Freepoint," the statement concluded.

The incident comes as Muslims, Palestinians and Jews in the US say they are becoming increasingly fearful of hate-motivated attacks as war between Israel and Hamas rages in the Middle East.

Israel declared a military offensive against Hamas after the militant group's surprise attack on the country on October 7, which left 1,400 people dead. Since then, Israeli attacks have killed more than 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, drawing from sources in the Hamas-controlled territory.