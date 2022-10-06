Indian-Origin California Family Who Was Caught on Video Being Zip-Tied, Kidnapped by Man, Found Dead

The four members of an Indian-origin family, including an 8-month-old baby, who were kidnapped from a business in California's Merced County have been found dead, the sheriff announced on Wednesday evening.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies were found by a farmworker in an orchard near Indiana and Hutchinson roads. "Our worst fears have been confirmed," the sheriff said. "We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact deceased."

"There is no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident," he added. "I said it earlier, there's a special place in Hell for this guy."

Suspect Tried to Kill Himself, In Police Custody

The suspect, Jesus Salgado, is in custody but he remains sedated in a hospital after he tried to kill himself. The sheriff said while there is no evidence at this time to indicate another person was involved, "I still think that we're by the time we get done here we'll be able to tie in at least one other person."



The tragic news came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday.

The family was kidnapped Monday at gunpoint from a business in Merced, authorities said. The video shows two of the family members - Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh - coming out of the back door of the business with their hands zip-tied together.

Moments later, the video shows the kidnapper leading Kaur and her 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Dheri, out of the building into a truck. Watch the surveillance footage below:

Motive Behind the Kidnapping

Deputies later learned that one of the victim's ATM cards was used at a bank in Atwater, about 9 miles north of Merced. Authorities added a farmer answered the victim's phone after it was found in the middle of the street. A motive for the kidnapping has not been determined, but it is believed to be financial in nature.

The sheriff's office said the suspect's own family contacted authorities reporting that Salgado had admitted to them he was involved with the kidnapping.

Salgado was previously convicted of first-degree robbery with the use of a firearm in Merced County, as well as attempted false imprisonment and an attempt to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness. He was sentenced to 11 years in state prison in that case, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He was released from prison in 2015 and discharged from parole three years later. He also has a conviction for possession of a controlled substance, the corrections agency said. There is no evidence at this time to indicate Salgado knew the family prior to the kidnapping.