Indian Man Stabs Girlfriend to Death After She Refused to Stop Working and Get Married to Him

A 35-year-old Bengaluru man stabbed his girlfriend multiple times in public after she rejected his marriage proposal. The man then walked into a police station where he confessed to the crime and turned himself in.

The woman succumbed to her injuries and her body was found by the police at the crime scene. The incident took place on Saturday evening in the city's Shalini Ground area. As reported by India Today, the accused has been identified as cab driver Girish (alias Rehan Ahmed), whereas the 42-year-old victim is identified as Farida Khatun – a city-based spa.

Girish Had Converted to Islam

According to the police, Girish had converted to Islam in 2011 due to difficulties in finding a match for his sister but reverted to his original name while still adhering to some Islamic practices.

Farida returned to Bengaluru from West Bengal with her daughters on March 26, just before Girish's birthday on March 29. She wanted to celebrate Girish's birthday with him and also search for a college for one of her daughters. On the day of the incident, he accompanied Farida and her daughters for shopping and lunch, after which they returned to their hotel.

Later that evening, while at Shalini Grounds, Girish proposed marriage to Farida, but she rejected him. In a fit of rage, Girish stabbed her multiple times and then surrendered at the Jayanagar police station.

DCP (South) Shivaprakash Devaraju said that a case under section 302 of the IPC has been registered. He said the police received a call on the '112' helpline at around 8.30 pm on Saturday evening about a woman's body on the stairs of Shalini Ground.

A police team that reached the spot and found the woman with several stab wounds. "We registered an FIR, and later, a person called Girish came to the police station and confessed to the crime. We took him into custody, and came to know a few things upon investigation," Devaraju said.

Police Said Girish Asked Farida to Quit Work and Marry Him was Upset About Her Lying to Him About Recent Visit to Kolkata

The DCP said Girish and Farida knew each other for the past 10 years and were in a relationship. He asked her to marry her earlier as well, and she refused, due to which the couple would engage in frequent arguments.

Police said he was asking her to quit work and marry him, when she refused. Police said Girish was also upset about Farida lying about her recent trip to Kolkata, where she had gone with a female friend.

"We are taking statements from a fruit vendor and other people who were at the spot when the incident took place. We are also investigating if there was any other motive," the DCP added.