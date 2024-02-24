Indian Man Killed by Stray Cattle While Dropping Son to School Bus

A 42-year-old man was fatally attacked by a stray cattle in the Indian capital of Delhi while dropping his son to the school bus, police said in a statement on Friday.

The man, identified as Khanpur resident Subhash Kumar Jha, was waiting for the school bus to arrive in South Delhi's Tigri area when the cattle gored him before pounding him with its hoofs as he lay on the road.

In the video clip, Jha's son could be seen screaming for help. The cattle stomped on Jha's chest and head several times before bystanders stepped in and attempted to save the victim by trying to hit the animal with sticks, the video showed.

The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised

The incident took place near Jaspal Mart in Devli Mor around 8 am on Thursday. Jha was taken to Batra Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday morning.

Dr Balraj, department of forensic, senior resident, said that Jha had received multiple fractures in his ribs and injuries to his head, heart and lungs. Some bleeding also occurred in his abdomen, he said. The victim, who worked as a financier, is survived by wife and two sons, aged 7 and 13.

Locals Claim Stray Cattle Because of Illegal Diaries Operating in the Area, Accuse Civic Body of Negligence

Locals attributed the stray cattle problem to the illegal dairies operating in the area.

A police officer, admitting the problem of stray animals in the locality, said that they have relayed the information to the municipal corporation. "We are yet to ascertain whether it was a cow or a bull and also finding out it was owned by anybody."

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi in a statement said that a team of veterinary department has captured nine animals in the southern zone of Khanpur area. It said it will cut the electricity and water connections of illegal dairies being operated in the locality and seal them.

Meanwhile others blamed negligence on the part of the civic authorities, who, they claim failed to stop people from letting loose their cattle on street