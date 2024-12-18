Indian Man Dies After Trying to Swallow Live Chick as Part of Superstitious Ritual to Increase Fertility

A 35-year-old Indian man died after attempting to swallow a live chick in the hopes of becoming a father.

Anand Yadav, a resident of Ambikapur district in the Indian state of Chhatisgarh, died after the chick got stuck blocking the trachea (the windpipe), according to the doctor who carried out an autopsy.

Cause of Death Reported as Asphyxiation

A couple of days after the ceremonial 'Mundan' (tonsuring for the first time as part of a ritual) of his son, he purchased a black chick for Rs 200. He swallowed the bird that got stuck making him badly strive with a gasp of pain as he struggled to breathe at his home. He fell unconscious and was rushed to the medical hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

"A 20-centimetre-long chick became stuck in a U-shape after possibly fluttering its wings, blocking not only the windpipe but also obstructing the oesophagus, the food pipe that connects the throat to the stomach," explained Dr Santu Bagh, Head of the Forensic Department at the Medical College Hospital in Ambikapur, approximately 350 km north of Raipur. The dead chick was retrieved after the post-mortem.

Yadav was Longing for a Child, was Misled by Occultist

According to the deceased's family, Yadav had been longing for a child after 15 years of marriage. In an attempt to fulfil his wish, he sought the help of a woman who practised occult rituals and spells. He regularly visited her every Monday.

Yadav reportedly was convinced by the woman that his wish to have fathered a son was owing to the superstitious beliefs he had been nurturing. "He firmly claimed that owing to Jhar-phoonk (spell of sorcery) he became a father", said one of his relatives.

Even the doctors were baffled by how deeply superstitious beliefs can influence the psyche of individuals who firmly adhere to unfounded convictions.

"One should never rely on and support irrational groundless beliefs. The people should turn to hospital or health professionals instead of seeking refuge from babas or witchcraft to cure diseases", said Dr Dinesh Mishra, ophthalmologist and anti-superstition activist.

"We have registered a case. Prima facie it appears to be a case of some superstitious belief and the man died after he swallowed a live chick leading to severe congestion. The police will investigate and track down those who mislead the people", Yogesh Patel, Ambikapur district police chief told a local news outlet.