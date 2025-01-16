Indian Man Dies After Getting Stuck in Burrow While Hunting Porcupines

A 35-year-old man was found dead inside a porcupine burrow in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Pramod Kumar was found face down in a narrow, two-meter-deep tunnel in a sugarcane field in the city of Bijnor on Sunday evening.

Kumar was Reported Missing a Day Before He was Found Deceased in Porcupine Burrow



Local farmers, in the presence of police, retrieved his body, which was partially buried inside the burrow with only his legs visible, according to the Times of India.

Kumar had gone missing on Saturday, prompting concerns among villagers. The unusual location of his body has left investigators puzzled. Sangram Singh, the investigating officer said, "It seems to be a porcupine burrow. The cause of his death is still unclear. We're waiting for the post-mortem report."

Officer Uday Pratap Singh and other officials inspected the site, noting that the area was slippery due to recent rains. "He must have tried to enter the tunnel to catch a porcupine and couldn't get out. There was a lot of mud due to rain, which made the place slippery, and the upper layer may have caved in on him. There were no injuries on his body," a villager said.

Area Has Several Burrows and Tunnels Dug Up by Porcupines, Jackals

Divisional Forest Officer Gyan Singh confirmed the prevalence of wildlife activity in the region. "This area has a lot of porcupine burrows. There are tunnels dug up by jackals too. Police are investigating the matter," he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Investigators are considering whether suffocation caused by the cave-in or other factors contributed to the tragic incident.

The case highlights the risks of venturing into wildlife habitats and raises awareness about safety measures in such environments. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death.