Indian Man Dies After Being Dared by Friends to Sit on Box of Fireworks

A 32-year-old man died on Diwali night after accepting a dare by his friends to sit atop a box of fireworks in the Indian metro of Bengaluru.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Shabarish, was celebrating Diwali with his friends on October 31 and were under the influence of alcohol in Bengaluru's Konanakunte area.

Shabarish's friends offered to buy him an autorickshaw if he sat on the box of fireworks and he, being unemployed accepted the challenge.

Shabarish, who was unemployed, accepted the challenge. The CCTV footage of the incident that is now being circulated on social media showed the victim sitting on a rectangular box, while his friends surrounded him. One of the group members set off the firecrackers and ran away from the site for safety.

Shabarish sat on the box alone, waiting for the firecracker to burst. After a few seconds of waiting, the cracker went off and killed him. Amid a thick cloud of smoke, the friends rushed to check on him, but he had collapsed on the road.

Shabarish was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends but succumbed to his injuries on November 2. The Konanakunte police arrested six people in connection with Shabarish's death and charged them for culpable homicide.

According to DCP South Lokesh, Shabarish accepted the challenge while hoping for a better future with the autorickshaw that was promised to him by his friends.