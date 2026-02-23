Indian Man Bitten While Performing Stunt with Snake for Social Media, Dies [VIDEO]

A stunt with a snake took a tragic turn for an intoxicated man who paid for it with his life in the Indian city of Virar, which is located just 76 miles from Mumbai.

A video clip showing the 40-year-old man holding and kissing a snake in the Navapur area of Virar is now being widely circulated on social media.

In the video shared on X, the man, identified as Raju Chandu Barad, is seen placing the snake on both his hands while gripping its mouth with one hand. At one point in the video, he is also seen kissing the snake multiple times.

According to local news report, Raju was reportedly drunk when he caught the snake. The video further shows people standing nearby warning him to be careful. However, currently it is not known as which species of snake it was.

According to the report, the snake bit his hand, and Raju was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead before any treatment could be administered. A case of accidental death has been registered at the local police station.

As social media platforms become flooded with videos of high-risk activities, local authorities are urging the public to refrain from such life-threatening acts. The police have emphasised that "entertainment" should never involve the exploitation of dangerous wildlife or the violation of safety laws.

"Performing stunts for likes and views can have permanent and tragic consequences," a police spokesperson noted. Officials are expected to take stricter measures against individuals who post or perform such stunts to deter others from following this lethal trend.