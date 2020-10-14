A man in India reportedly chopped off his wife's head in a fit of rage over infidelity and then carried the decapitated head to the police station and surrendered. The horrifying incident happened in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh last week.

The man was then filmed carrying his wife's severed head in his hand. It is believed that the man also injured a neighbor who he had accused of having an affair with his wife. The gruesome incident has left everyone in a state of shock. The accused was arrested and the murder weapon was also recovered from him by the police.

Animal Instinct

Chinnar Yadav attacked his wife Vimla on Friday with a sharp weapon following a heated argument in which he accused his wife of being unfaithful with their neighbor, according to police. Yadav had reportedly been suspecting his wife for the past few months. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Chauhan said: 'After a heated argument, the accused attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, killing her and then beheading her.'

He was then filmed carrying his wife's head in his hand. The horrifying video shows Yadav walking calmly along a street carrying the decapitated head, with passersby looking on in the surreal scene. Yadav then reached the local police station in the Neta Nagar area of Banda and surrendered himself.

The video clip ends as Yadav is about to enter Baberu Police Station to surrender. On arrival, police arrested him and recovered the murder weapon. The police too were shocked to find Yadav entering the station with his wife's decapitated head and the weapon in his hand. According to police, Yadav also injured the neighbor he suspected his wife had an affair with. The condition of the neighbor is not known.

Most Inhuman

Police are still investigating the incident and believe that Yadav had been suspecting his wife of having an affair with the neighbor for the past few months. The couple would often engage in fight but things took a turn for the worse on Friday. It is still not known if Yadav is mentally stable as the case is still under investigation.

However, this is not the only such incident to happen in India in recent times. In February, a similar incident happened in the same Indian state, where Akhilesh Rawat, 30, decapitated his wife, Rajani, 26, after an argument and then paraded her head in the street while singing his country's national anthem.