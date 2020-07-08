In one of the most repulsive incidents of bestiality, a man from India's Bhopal city was caught raping a cow inside a dairy farm. The accused has been arrested and charged with brutalizing the animal and engaging in an unnatural act of perversion and cruelty, police said. If proved guilty, the man can end up serving a long sentence in jail.

The man initially managed to escape but was later attested after the dairy's owner and police checked the surveillance camera footage. The news comes amid growing incidents of bestiality in different parts of the world.

Heinous and Shameful

According to the police, Sabir Ali, a 55-year-old man, entered a dairy farm in Sundar Nagar in Bhopal and allegedly started raping a cow. He was caught by the dairy owner but managed to slip away. However, the dairy owner doubted the man and in the next morning checked the surveillance camera footage.

The footage where the man was seen engaged in an unnatural sexual act with the cow left the dairy's owner stunned. He immediately filed a complaint with the police who examined the video footage and started looking for Ali. He was later arrested.

"The incident took place around 4 pm on July 4 but the incident came to light only the next morning after the diary's owner Ram Yadav checked the CCTV footage and found Ali in the unnatural sexual act with the cow," said Alok Srivastava, Ashoka Garden Police Station In-Charge, Bhopal. A number of charges have been slapped on Ali, including bestiality and an unnatural act of perversion and cruelty.

Horrifying, Yet True

Ali initially denied raping the cow but later admitted to the crime, said the police. An investigation into the matter has also been launched. Incidents of perversion involving animals aren't uncommon. In fact, such incidents have time and again been reported in this part of India.

In a similar incident of attempting unnatural sex with a cow, police arrested a man named Samar Khan two months back at a place close to Bhopal. The video of the alleged incident had gone viral on social media. In another horrifying act of animal bestiality, a 33-year-old man raped and killed a cow in India's Kerala in March this year.