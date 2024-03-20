Indian Ice-Cream Seller Caught on Video Masturbating, Tainting Falooda with Semen, Arrested

In a vile act caught on camera, a roadside ice cream vendor from the Indian state of Telangana was shockingly seen masturbating and tainting what appears to be a jar of ice cream or faloods with his semen.

As reported by Telangana Today, a roadside kulfi and ice cream stall in Nekkonda mandal of Warangal district was arrested after video footage of the vendor's shameful act was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Identifying the ice cream seller as Kaaluram Kurbia from Rajasthan, the Nekkonda police took to the platform to report that the vendor has been arrested and a case has been registered against him for committing an indecent act in public.

Food safety officials, including food inspector Krishnamurthy have visited his pushcart and collected the food samples for further investigation, Telangana Today said.

As local news outlet Siasat pointed out, as the summer season has set in, there has been a surge in demand for ice cream, leading to many counterfeit manufacturers seizing the opportunity to make easy cash. While incidents involving contaminated ice and substandard ingredients have been reported in the past, the recent incident has appalled the people.

In response, food safety authorities and police carried out raids on the ice cream facility. Many individuals were nabbed for the production and sale of these adulterated ice creams. They are currently undergoing interrogation.

Officials also scrutinised fruit salads stored at the ice cream establishment and disposed them of due to contamination concerns. Following the incident, police have issued stern warnings to vendors selling faluda ice cream on roadside carts to maintain hygiene standards.