Indian Groom Dies During Surgery to 'Enhance Smile' Before Wedding

A man from the Indian state of Hyderabad died during a surgery to enhance his smile ahead of his wedding last week, the police said.

As reported by local news outlet NDTV, 28-year-old Laxmi Narayana Vinjam died while undergoing the "smile designing" procedure at the FMS International Dental Clinic in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on February 16, they said.

Victim Had Not Informed Family of the Procedure

Ramulu Vinjam said that after his son fainted during the surgery, the staff called him and asked him to come to the clinic. "We rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

He said that his son had not informed them of the surgery. (he had no health issues. "The doctors are responsible for his death," the victim's father said, alleging that his son died of an anesthesia overdose.

A case has been filed against the clinic for negligence after his family filed a complaint. "We are checking the hospital records and security camera footage," officials said.

What is a Smile Designing Procedure?

According to the clinic's website, the smile designed procedure is described as a cosmetic dentistry procedure that enhances one's smile.

The description reads, "Smile design is a quick, efficient and extremely effective treatment modality to improve your smile. The shape, size, position and colour of teeth can be changed using various modalities of Dental procedures, to give you that wow look!"