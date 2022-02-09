Indian Girl, 5, Dies in Brutal Attack by Monkeys who RIPPED Off her Skin

A five-year-old girl died after being brutally attacked by monkeys in an Indian village. The girl named Narmada was playing with her friends on the banks of the Nakatiya river in Bareilly, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, when she was attacked by a group of monkeys.

As the kids cried for help, local villagers rushed to the scene to save the girl from the monkeys, The Times of India reported. According to the outlet, the girl was bleeding profusely as her skin was ripped off and she was bitten 'almost everywhere' by the monkeys. She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Narmada's father Nand Kishore described the ordeal of seeing his daughter 'crying for help' when he arrived at the scene. Narmada was the youngest of Kishore's three children. "The monkeys were quite aggressive and had bitten my daughter everywhere. When I reached the spot, my daughter was crying for help," Kishore told The Times of India.

'No FIR is possible in this case'

The station house officer of Bithri Chenpur police station, Ashok Kumar noted Wednesday that 'the young girl's family has been assured compensation under relevant act.' Kumar noted that the locals have demanded the monkeys be trapped. "We advised them to take help from the forest department and gram panchayat office. No FIR is possible in this case," Kumar noted.

India, a home to around 50 million primates has struggled with a lot of monkey-related violent incidents. In December last year, a group of monkeys killed an entire population of 250 dogs in the Indian villages of Majalgaon and Lavul of Maharashtra. According to News18, the monkeys, acting out of revenge, dragged the dogs to the top of the buildings and dropped them, after one of the puppies killed one of the monkeys' infants.