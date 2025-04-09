Indian Farmer Fakes Tiger Attack to Claim Compensation from Government

A farmer from Maharashtra's Sakoli taluka shocked forest officials after he falsely claimed that he was attacked by a tiger.

The lie was exposed when doctors told him he would need 14 anti-rabies injections, which he refused to take.

Farmer Claimed He was Attacked by the Tiger While Collecting Flowers, Lost Consciousness Afterwards

The farmer, identified as 41-year-old Dudharam Rajiram Meshram, said he was attacked by the wild animal on Sunday morning while he was collecting mahua flowers in a field. He claimed he fainted during the attack and that other farmers found him and took him home.

Forest officers Rameshwar Bharade and Balu Nishchit visited his house after hearing about the incident. They saw that his shirt and vest were torn, and he had bruises on his stomach. He was taken to the Sakoli sub-district hospital for treatment.

Wounds were Not Consistent with a Tiger Attack, Further Evidence Didn't Support His Claim

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Sanjay Mendhe said that doctors had doubts from the beginning. "His wounds didn't look like tiger injuries," he said. But Dudharam continued with his story until doctors told him he would have to take 14 rabies injections. He became nervous and refused, which made the officials even more suspicious.

The forest department then took Dudharam back to the field where he claimed the attack happened. There, they found more signs that his story was false. The mahua tree he mentioned had no flowers, and he could not give details about the tiger or the attack. He even fainted while being questioned.

A full check of the area showed no proof of any tiger being there. There were no paw marks, broken branches or signs of a struggle. Officials now believe Dudharam may have hurt himself by falling or by hitting thorny bushes.

Story Made Up to Gain Sympathy, Compensation from Government

They suspect he made up the story to get sympathy or money, as the government gives compensation for wild animal attacks. The amount can go up to Rs 25 lakh ($28,800) for death, Rs 7.5 lakh ($8,600) for permanent disability, Rs 5 lakh ($5,700) for serious injuries and Rs 50,000 ($570) for minor ones.

The forest officers decided not to take legal action this time but gave him a strong warning. They said if he tries to make a false report again, strict action will be taken.