"Indian Columbia University Ph.D. Student Gives First-Hand Account of Escape to Canada After U.S. Linked her to Pro-Palestinian Protests

Ranjani Srinivasan, a doctoral student from India, experienced a terrifying ordeal when U.S. immigration agents knocked on her door just days after her visa was revoked. The Columbia University student had been studying Urban Planning but found herself at the center of a controversy over her alleged links to pro-Palestinian protests.

On March 7, two days after receiving an email from the U.S. Consulate in Chennai about her visa cancellation, agents visited her New York apartment. Panicked and fearing detention, Srinivasan made a sudden decision to leave the U.S., abandoning her pet cat and personal belongings with a friend.

According to a report from The New York Times, she quickly booked a flight to Canada to ensure her safety. "I was speaking with a friend in Canada about my travel plans when the doorbell rang," she said. "I froze. The agents were persistent, but my roommate explained I had already left."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) accused Srinivasan of "advocating violence and terrorism" and supporting Hamas, which the U.S. classifies as a terrorist organization. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that holding a U.S. visa is a "privilege." She added, "When you advocate for terrorism, that privilege should be revoked."

The situation escalated following months of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at U.S. universities, including Columbia. The Trump administration has taken a hard stance, targeting non-citizens allegedly involved in campus protests. As part of this crackdown, Srinivasan's F-1 student visa was rescinded. DHS later confirmed she used the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home App on March 11 to self-deport from the U.S.

In her first remarks since fleeing, Srinivasan described the experience as a "dystopian nightmare." She expressed fear that "even low-level political speech" could lead to being labeled a terrorist sympathizer. "It feels like shouting into the void on social media could now make you a target," she told The New York Times.

Srinivasan's troubles stemmed from her involvement in a protest-related incident last year. She was briefly detained after being caught near Columbia's campus during a large pro-Palestinian demonstration, where police arrested several students. Srinivasan said she was returning from a picnic when police pushed her into a crowd, leading to her arrest.

She was issued two court summonses, one for obstructing traffic and another for failure to disperse. However, her lawyers confirmed the charges were later dismissed with no criminal record. "She was swept up along with nearly 100 others," said Nathan Yaffe, one of her attorneys. "She wasn't part of the occupation or protests but was simply trying to get home."

Despite this, DHS cited her failure to disclose these summonses when renewing her visa as a reason for the revocation. Srinivasan explained that she answered "no" to questions about prior legal issues because the charges were dismissed. "Since there was no conviction, I didn't think it applied," she said. "Maybe that was a mistake, but the form was worded as though it assumed guilt."

Srinivasan, a Fulbright scholar, is one of several non-citizen students targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Columbia. The university itself is under scrutiny, with the Trump administration recently pulling $400 million in federal grants over claims of failing to protect Jewish students amid ongoing campus unrest.

The Department of Homeland Security introduced the CBP Home App on March 10, just a day before Srinivasan self-deported. The app allows individuals who are unlawfully present in the U.S. to report their intent to leave voluntarily. DHS later confirmed that they obtained video footage of Srinivasan using the app to exit the country.

Her case has drawn significant attention, highlighting the growing tensions on U.S. campuses over Middle East politics and how immigration laws are being used to address activism. Pro-Palestinian protests have surged across American universities since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Srinivasan told The New York Times that the hostile environment made her fear for her safety, leading her to flee quickly. "The situation felt dangerous," she said. "I made the decision to leave immediately."

While she has now taken refuge in Canada, Srinivasan's future remains uncertain. Columbia University has rescinded her enrollment following the visa revocation, leaving her academic and professional path unclear. "I don't know what comes next," she admitted.

Legal experts have raised concerns about the use of immigration enforcement against student protesters. Some argue that the government is blurring the lines between free speech and national security concerns. "This is about punishing dissent," said one immigration lawyer who asked not to be named. "There is a difference between protesting and supporting terrorism."

The U.S. State Department has yet to release full details about the evidence used to accuse Srinivasan of supporting Hamas. Critics say the lack of transparency raises questions about the fairness of the process.

Meanwhile, campus activists and civil rights groups have rallied behind Srinivasan, calling for greater protections for international students engaged in political activism. "She is being vilified for exercising her right to free speech," said one student leader at Columbia.

As Srinivasan adjusts to life outside the U.S., the broader debate about immigration, protest, and free speech continues to grow.