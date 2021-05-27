Indian Cricket Coach Ravi Shastri Celebrates his 59th Birthday; Fans Send Wishes through Funny Memes

Ravi Shastri, the head of the Indian cricket team, is turning 59 on Thursday, 27 May. The former cricketer, who is often targeted by a section of people for his love for drinks, is wishing him on his special day through funny memes!

Funny Memes

The netizens have not spared Ravi Shastri even on his birthday as they use his love for alcohol to create hilarious memes on his special day. Some of the posts might be even enjoyed by the flamboyant coach himself. [Crawl down to see the funny tweets].

On numerous occasions, Ravi Shastri had openly spoken about his love for drinks. So, he always became an easy target for netizens when his team did not perform.

In an interview earlier, the 59-year old spoke about people trolling him for his attitude towards alcohol. He said, "I would say it's banter all the way. They do it to have fun, it's at my expense, but okay, have a laugh yaar. How does it matter? If I drink nimbu paani (lemon water) or I have milk honey, you enjoy your drink yaar, at my expense na, when you post that kind of memes, how many people have a laugh? so many get happy, you enjoy that stuff. As long as the team does well'.

Who is Ravi Shastri?

Ravi Shastri played for India between 1981 and 1992 after making his test debut against New Zealand. He played 80 test matches and 150 ODI matches. He scored 3,830 and 3,108 runs, respectively.

While he scored 11 centuries in the longer format, he hit four 100s in the limited over game. His highest score was 206 and 109, respectively, in the test and ODI.

The Ending and New Beginning

In addition to it, Ravi Shastri was a left-arm spin bowler. He took 151 wickets in test and 129 wickets in ODI. However, his career came to an abrupt end following a recurring knee injury.

Later, he made his debut as a TV commentator and became one of the most successful commentators in cricket. In 2014, he became the director of the Indian cricket team and took up the responsibility of the coach of the Men in Blue in 2017.

Since then, he has strived hard to take the Indian team to the next level. His biggest achievements will remain the two back-to-back test series (2018 and 2021) win against Australia in Australia.