India Vs South Korea Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Super 4 Live Streaming: How to Watch The Match Online for Free

Defending champions India will face South Korea in the last match of their Super 4s of Asia Cup Hockey 2022 on Tuesday. Both India and South Korea so far have had a great tournament and would like to finish with a win.

While a win would take India comfortably to the final, a loss would force them to rely on the outcome of the Japan vs Malaysia game, which will be played on the same day but two and a half hours earlier. South Korea, on the other hand, are almost through to the finals, having won both their Super 4 match but would still try and win to secure an easy entry into the finals. Here's how you can watch the India vs South Korea Super 4 Asia Cup Hockey 2022 match.

Big Match

An outright win will take India to the finals but a draw can also help them book a place in the finals provided Malaysia fails to beat Japan by a 2-goal margin. Although, things are in India's favor given that it will be difficult for Malaysia to beat the mighty Japanese but an upset can always change the entire picture.

South Korea, on the other hand, have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far and would like to go into the finals maintaining the record intact. However, the Men in Blue too are brimming with confidence after having taken sweet revenge on Japan by beating them 2-1 in the Super 4s and then holding Malaysia to a 3-3 draw.

In fact, India was a bit unlucky to have conceded an equalizer from Malaysia in the dying moments of the game or a win would have assured them a place in the finals by now.

On the other hand, South Korea drew 2-2 with Malaysia to begin their Super 4s campaign. They shared the points after squandering their one-goal lead. They defeated Japan by a score of 3-1 in the next game. With five goals, Jang Jong-hyun is the team's leading scorer.

When and Where

The Super 4s Asia Cup hockey 2022 match between India and South Korea will begin at 5 pm IST on Tuesday (May 31) at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Where to Watch

The India vs South Korea Super 4s, Asia Cup hockey 2022 hockey match will be aired live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How to Watch Online

The India vs South Korea Super 4s, Asia Cup hockey 2022 match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 5 pm IST.