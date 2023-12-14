India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20 International Online

India aims to level the series against South Africa in the third and final T20I match at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, December 14. Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, India suffered a setback in the rain-affected second T20I, losing to Aiden Markram's South Africa by 5 wickets through the DLS method.

The series began with the opening match in Durban being abandoned without a toss due to rain. South Africa came up with a solid performance in the second match. In pursuit of a revised target of 152, the Proteas won with seven balls to spare. Here's how to watch India vs South Africa third T20I match online.

A Lot at Stake for India

The third T20 is a must-win game for the Men in Blue side. The visiting team will aim for an improved performance from their players in this match, hoping to conclude the series with a 1-1 result.

In the rain-curtailed second match, the hosts got off to a solid start, putting up 43 runs in the first three overs of the run-chase. Reeza Hendricks was a standout performer for South Africa, scoring 49 runs off 27 balls, including eight fours and a six.

India, batting first after being put in, posted a total of 180 for the loss of seven wickets in 19.3 overs before rain halted play. Yadav contributed 56 runs and became the joint-fastest Indian to reach 2000 runs in T20Is.

Rinku Singh continued his impressive form, scoring an unbeaten 68 off 39 balls with nine fours and two sixes.

In the history of T20 internationals, India and South Africa have played each other 26 times. Out of these 26 meetings, India has emerged victorious in 13 matches, while the South African team has won 11 games. Additionally, two games concluded with no result.

Indian squad for 3rd T20I match: Probable playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

South African squad for 3rd T20I match: Probable playing XI

Aiden Markam (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Ottniel Baartman/Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

Here's how to watch the third T20I between India and South Africa.

When and Where

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played on Thursday, December 14 at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The match will start at 8:30 pm IST.

How to Watch

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be broadcast live on Star Sports TV channels in India.

How to Live Stream

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.