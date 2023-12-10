India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to Watch the India vs South Africa 1st T20 International Online

After securing a 4-1 series victory at home, the Indian men's cricket team is set to embark on an away series against South Africa, beginning with a three-match T20 series starting this week. The first T20 cricket match between India and South Africa will take place at Durban's Kingsmead on December 10, Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav will continue as the captain of the Indian cricket team in the upcoming T20 series against South Africa after leading the team to a convincing series victory against Australia at home. It was Suryakumar Yadav's first series as India's T20 captain. Here's how to watch the all-important India vs South Africa first T20I match online.

Difficult Tour for India

The BCCI selectors have chosen a "youthful squad" for the IND vs SA T20I series, appointing premier all-rounder Suryakumar Yadav as the captain. Notably, key players such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be absent from the India vs South Africa T20I series.

This T20 series of India tour of South Africa 2023-24 presents an excellent opportunity for younger players to showcase their skills. Fans can expect the participation of several new faces against the formidable Proteas.

Led by Aiden Markram, South Africa has put together a strong squad, aiming to secure victory in the IND vs SA T20I series against a relatively inexperienced Indian side.

These T20Is mark the final competitive fixtures for South Africa before they announce their T20 World Cup squad, which will participate in three matches in the West Indies as part of the pre-tournament preparations.

India, however, has these matches and another series against Afghanistan in January before the T20 World Cup. The significance of identifying effective combinations is heightened for both teams, and they will also consider performances in T20 leagues, notably the SA20 and IPL, where their key players participate.

Key Series for Both Teams

This series presents a significant opportunity for fringe players on both sides. South Africa is likely to introduce two debutants, left-arm quick Nandre Burger and right-arm medium-fast Ottniel Baartman, while also considering giving opening batter Matthew Breetzke a chance in all three games.

Although India doesn't have any uncapped players in their touring side, four squad members - Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma - have played 10 T20Is or fewer.

While experience is often deemed irreplaceable, these players will have the chance to gain valuable experience over the next two weeks.

Here's how to watch the first T20I between India and South Africa.

When and Where

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, December 10 at the at Kingsmead, Durban. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

How to Watch

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be broadcast live on Star Sports TV channels in India.

How to Live Stream

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.