After playing two practice matches, India and Pakistan will begin their campaign at the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The arch-rivals will lock horns in the big-ticket match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Going by the stats, the Men in Blue are the clear favourites to win Sunday's encounter as it has won seven out of eight matches since 2007. In the warm-up matches, Virat Kohli's team beat England and Australia.

Whereas Pakistan won the match against West India while losing the clash against South Africa. On paper, India clearly has an edge over Babar Azam's side. Moreover, the Men in Blue has won all five matches against the Men in Green.

Pitch and conditions

The pitch in Dubai is believed to be a bowler-friendly track and slow bowlers are expected to play a key role in the match. It would not be a surprise the clash ends up as a low-scoring encounter.

Teams:

India (probable): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy/R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan have already announced its 12-man squad.

Pakistan (probable): Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez/Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Match Timings: 10.30 am in the UK, 3.00 pm (IST), 5.30 pm in Singapore and 5.30 am (ET).

Where to Watch the Cricket Match Live Online in Your Country?

The match will be aired on Star Sports in India and it will be live-streamed on its app HotStar. However, the mobile users, who have Jio connections, can watch the match for free on Jio TV App for free.

Also, if you are using the TataSky dish connection and subscribed to the Star Sports channel, you can watch the match on its website and app for free.

In Pakistan, state-run PTV Sports will air the match. Those who want to watch the match online for free, please sign up to the channel using your mobile phone for free and log into the website to enjoy the action.

In England, it will be broadcast and streamed live on Sky Sports. Whereas cricket fans in Australia, netizens can watch online on Kayo app, SuperSport in Africa, StarzPlay in UAE, Willow TV in US and Canada, Spark Sport in New Zealand.