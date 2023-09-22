India vs Australia ODI Live Steaming: How to Watch the 1st ODI Online in India, US, UK, Australia and Canada

India and Australia are gearing up for a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, September 22, with the first ODI set to take place at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali. This series presents a valuable opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their performance in preparation for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

Australia's team is entering the series following a recent five-match ODI series loss to South Africa. Although they secured victory in the first two games, they faltered in the last three matches. On the other hand, team India is entering the series on the back of a title win at the Asia Cup 2023.

Dress Rehearsal Before World Cup

Both sides will be aiming for strong performances and positive outcomes in this series to boost their confidence and refine their strategies for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

In the lead-up to the World Cup, Australia has faced challenges in fielding a consistent first-choice XI due to injuries. Despite the hurdles, key players like Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, and Mitchell Starc are back in the lineup, bolstering the team. Glenn Maxwell's return adds another dimension, although there is some uncertainty regarding how much condensed 50-over cricket he can endure.

A notable addition to the Australian squad is Matt Short, stepping in as a replacement for the injured Travis Head. Short's explosive batting as an opener and proficiency in off-spin make him a potential candidate for the final 15, showcasing a rapid rise if included.

On the other hand, India comes into the series after a successful Asia Cup campaign, where they had the chance to address various aspects of their team. Resting key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya for the first two games allows others to step up.

The focus will be on R Ashwin and Washington Sundar, competing to replace Axar Patel if he's unavailable for more than two games. Additionally, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav will have the opportunity to gain valuable time in the middle and prove their capabilities, considering Iyer's previous injury and Suryakumar's limited appearance during the Asia Cup.

Here's how to watch the India vs Australia first ODI.

When and Where

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali on Friday, September 22. The match starts at will start at 1:30 PM IST.

How to Live Stream