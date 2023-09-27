India vs Australia ODI Live Steaming: How to Watch the 3rd ODI Online in India, US, UK, Australia and Canada

The 3rd ODI between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) is scheduled to take place in Rajkot on September 27, Wednesday. The match is set to start at 1:30 pm IST. This match marks the final ODI for both teams before the upcoming World Cup. India has already secured the series by emerging victorious in the first two ODIs.

On the contrary, Australia has faced a challenging streak in ODIs, having lost their last five consecutive matches. This includes three losses against South Africa and the two recent defeats against India. Looking ahead, both teams are set to face each other again on October 8 in Chennai, marking the beginning of their World Cup campaign.

Final Match Before World Cup

In the 2nd ODI, India posted a formidable total of 399/6 while batting first, powered by centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Suryakumar Yadav's explosive 72* off 37 balls significantly contributed to achieving this score. Australia, in response, was bowled out for 217 while chasing a revised target of 317 in 33 overs through the DLS method due to rain.

Looking forward to the final ODI, India is set to rest seven players. Key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohd Siraj will make a return to the XI.

However, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, and Ruturaj Gaikwad will not be playing in the third ODI. Ruturaj Gaikwad was picked for only the first two games, while Gill and Shardul are being rested ahead of the World Cup.

Patel remains a concern due to his ongoing left quadriceps strain and is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA (National Cricket Academy). He was not included in the lineup for the first two games.

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to see more playing time in the third ODI, benefitting from Axar's extended recovery period. Ashwin showcased his prowess by claiming three wickets in the second ODI.

On the Australian side, there was a strategic decision to rest Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, leading to a relatively weaker bowling attack in the first ODI. Starc, who had been nursing a groin injury, has now recovered and expressed feeling significantly better.

He is set to play in the third ODI against India, using this game and the two warm-up matches to regain his rhythm. Also, Cummins and Hazlewood are expected to play in the third ODI. However, concerns remain over Maxwell's fitness, and his availability for the match is uncertain. Nonetheless, other regular players are likely to return for the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI.

Here's how to watch the India vs Australia 3rd ODI.

When and Where

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot in Gujarat on September 27 (Wednesday). The match starts at 1:30 PM IST.

How to Live Stream