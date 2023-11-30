India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch the India vs Australia 4th T20 International Online

India will face Australia in the fourth T20I of the Australia tour of India, a five-match T20I Series 2023, scheduled for Friday, December 1, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, India. The match is slated to start at 07:00 pm IST.

Despite a setback in the third T20I, where India fell short after winning two consecutive games, they maintain a lead in the series and aim to secure victory and seal the series in Raipur. Australia, buoyed by Maxwell's explosive century in the previous match, successfully chased a target of 223, keeping their hopes alive in the series. Here's how to watch the all-important match online.

Big Chance for India

The first three T20Is of the series have witnessed a deluge of runs, transforming bowlers into mere bowling machines. With an impressive count of 123 fours and 65 sixes already, the trend of high-scoring encounters is likely to continue as the teams converge in Raipur for the fourth T20I.

India may find some relief with the departure of Glenn Maxwell, who delivered another remarkable performance in Guwahati, contributing to Australia's comeback in the series.

With Maxwell no longer part of the squad, Australia will rely on the diverse group of reinforcements introduced into their fatigued team to level the series. Considering the long-term goal for the 2024 T20 World Cup, experimentation could be in the offing for the Australian team.

Following the onslaught from Maxwell, India's bowlers will have an opportunity to regroup.

While Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel have delivered strong opening spells, the impact of dew has negated their effectiveness in the later stages.

The seamers, particularly Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna, have struggled with their lengths, conceding a considerable number of runs. With the recent inclusion of Deepak Chahar and Mukesh Kumar returning from his wedding, India aims to address some of the gaps in the powerplay and death overs.

There might also be consideration for playing a dedicated sixth bowler, particularly as stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav faced challenges with only five bowling options in the previous match.

Probable Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma/Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan.

Australia Playing 11 probable: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson/Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendoff.

Here's how to watch the fourth T20I between India and Australia.

When and Where

The India vs Australia 4th T20I will be played on Friday, December 1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

How to Watch

India vs Australia 4th T20I will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

How to Live Stream

India vs Australia 4th T20I will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.