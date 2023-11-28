India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch the India vs Australia 3rd T20 International Online

India and Australia will face off in the third T20I of in Guwahati on Tuesday. Despite fielding a second-string team, India has recorded wins against the Aussies to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. India will now aim to seal the series with another win when they take on Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Both teams have notable absentees among their key players, but the hosts appear to be less affected. India surpassed the 200-run barrier in both games, clinching the first match with a two-wicket victory and the second with a commanding 44-run win. Here's how to watch the all-important match online.

Big Chance for India

Under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, India has exhibited high energy on the field and an aggressive approach with the bat, mirroring their captain's style. In the second game, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan all scored half-centuries, contributing to a formidable total of 235 runs while losing only four wickets.

Defending this score, Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna collaborated to claim six wickets, securing the victory for the Indian team.

On Tuesday, Australia made changes to its squad for the remaining three matches of the series. Steve Smith and Adam Zampa, both World Cup winners, have reportedly returned home ahead of Tuesday's match in Guwahati.

Additionally, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott are set to return to Australia on Wednesday.

In their place, reinforcements Josh Phillippe and Ben McDermott have joined the squad and are available for the third T20I. Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green are expected to join the squad in Raipur ahead of the fourth match.

The upcoming 3rd T20 match might see changes in the Indian XI, with Shreyas Iyer assuming the vice-captaincy from Ruturaj Gaikwad in the next match. Left-hander Tilak Varma, who faced an early dismissal by Tanvir Sangha in the first game and had limited time at the crease in the second, will be closely observed in the third T20I as he seeks to make a significant impact and secure his place in the Indian playing XI.

Here's how to watch the second T20I between India and Australia.

When and Where

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be played on Tuesday, November 28 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

How to Watch

India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

How to Live Stream

India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.