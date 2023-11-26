India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch the India vs Australia 2nd T20 International Online

India and Australia are set to face each other in the second T20 match of their five-game series on Sunday, November 26. The game will be held at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, starting at 7:00 pm IST. India emerged winner in the first match, chasing down a target of 209 runs and winning by 2 wickets.

The pitch and weather conditions at the Greenfield International Stadium are expected to be similar, emphasizing the need for the Indian bowlers to perform well as a unit. The team management is unlikely to make significant changes to the batting order for the upcoming match. Here's how to watch the all-important match online.

Another Big Clash

Following their recent victory, India accomplished a noteworthy milestone by becoming the team with the highest number of successful run-chases of 200 or more in T20 cricket. This marked India's fifth instance of successfully chasing down a target of 200 or more, surpassing South Africa's previous record of four such instances.

In the first match, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna conceded 10.25 and 12.50 runs per over, respectively, while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was hit for 13.50 runs per over.

While it's common for bowlers to face challenges in T20 cricket, these three bowlers seemed to lack the necessary creativity and variety required on those surfaces that day.

India's ambition to extend their series lead will heavily depend on their ability to improve their performance in the upcoming match.

The challenge ahead is not impossible, as demonstrated by Mukesh. The pace bowler exhibited a diverse range of deliveries, including yorkers, bouncers, and wide deliveries around the off-stump, effectively restricting the Australian batters. With Mukesh setting an example, the other frontline bowlers now have a blueprint to emulate in the second match.

In their defense, it's worth noting that several players were returning to top-level cricket after a hiatus. However, given the demanding nature of the current cricket schedule, players are expected to perform at their optimum level from the very first available opportunity.

Bishnoi needs to recognize that solely relying on a series of googlies may lead to a predictable pattern for batsmen, necessitating a significant adjustment in his approach.

Prasidh's performance was equally disappointing, especially considering his recent inclusion in India's 50-over World Cup squad, providing him with an opportunity to train with top-tier players and coaches. Both players may need to make significant course corrections in their strategies and execution.

Here's how to watch the second T20I between India and Australia.

When and Where

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be played on Thursday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

How to Watch

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

How to Live Stream

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.