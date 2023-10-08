India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Online in India, US, UK and Australia

Hosts India and Australia will open their World Cup 2023 campaigns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. Both India and Australia are bookmakers' favorites to secure the coveted ICC World Cup 2023.

Both teams are highly motivated to start their World Cup journey with a win, recognizing the importance of early victories in bolstering confidence for a successful campaign. A strong start sets the tone for the competition and can boost the morale and determination of the players as they strive to make their mark on the world stage. Here's all you need to know about India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Heavy-Duty Action Awaits

India has been particularly impressive lately, riding on the success of triumphs in the Asia Cup 2023 and a notable 2-1 victory in the ODI series against Australia just before the World Cup. This has elevated Team India's morale and confidence significantly.

However, India may face a setback as reports suggest that their star batter, Shubman Gill, is likely to miss the high-stakes encounter due to a fever. This absence is expected to have an impact on India's batting lineup, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the match for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Australia, on the other hand, is in a favorable position with their frontline players returning to the squad after grappling with injuries. Moreover, some of their regular starters have shown good form just before the World Cup, indicating a strengthened lineup and enhancing their prospects in the tournament.

India is ranked the number one ODI side and their recent victory at the Asia Cup in September places them as a strong contender in the World Cup. The round-robin league format does indeed increase the likelihood of India securing a spot in the top four positions and qualifying for the semi-finals.

Given their track record and performance, it is highly expected that the Men in Blue will advance to the latter stages of the tournament.

As for the venue, the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai usually favors spin, posing a challenge for Australia due to their limited depth in the spin bowling department. They have only one specialist spinner in their squad, Adam Zampa, who is an underrated leggie.

Moreover, the ground's characteristic of getting lower and slower as the match progresses can make scoring quickly more difficult later on. In the 22 ODIs played at this venue, the team batting second has emerged victorious only on eight occasions. These factors might influence the strategies and outcomes of the match.

Here's how to watch the India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match.

When and Where

The India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The match starts at 2 pm IST, 08:30 am GMT, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST.

How to Watch

India: In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch the India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match . Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

USA: For fans in the USA, Willow TV will air the India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. The India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will also be available through the ESPN+ app.

SOUTH AFRICA: Fans in SouthAfrica and the 52 Sub-Saharan Africa territories can watch the India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match on SuperSport and its app.

UK: Cricket enthusiasts in the UK can enjoy live coverage of the India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, and through digital platforms such as SkyGO and the Sky Sports App. Additionally, primetime free-to-air highlights will be accessible for the first time on Channel 5 and the My5 App.

Australia: In Australia, the India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on Fox Sports and Kayo, with select matches airing on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will provide coverage of the Men's Cricket World Cup matches.