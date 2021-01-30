The terror outfit that claimed responsibility for the blast outside Israel's New Delhi embassy on Friday has said the attack was merely a trailer and the Jewish state will have to face revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

India-based Islamist terror organization Jaish-ul-Hind has accepted responsibility for the small intensity blast that took place outside the Israeli embassy. The explosion, which was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) damaged three vehicles but did not injure anyone. "The forensic team has got evidence of the usage of ammonium nitrate for the blast which caused a small trench at the site," sources within the investigation team told the NDTV.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is set to hand over the investigation into the incident to the premier arm National Investigation Agency (NIA) after initial probe uncovered Iranian link. The Indian police are trying to locate Iranian nationals who have come to India in the past one month, the Tribune newspaper reported. The investigation agencies are seeking the help of the Bureau of Immigration in this.

The Indian media reported that a letter found at the site of the blast pointed at the Iranian connection. The word 'trailer' was written in the letter and it also contains reference to the killing of top Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani and Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Both the key Iranian figures were assassinated last year, and the Israeli hand behind the act was alleged by Iran.

High Security Zone in Capital

The explosion happened at a high-security zone of the national capital. At the time of the blast, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were taking part in a military function in close proximity.

Meanwhile, the ANI news agency reported that Israel had issued an alert and demanded increased vigilance at its embassies around the world. The alert had stemmed from concerns over a possible Iranian attack, the agency said.

Israel has also highlighted the fact that the attack came on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.