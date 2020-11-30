Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the slain Iranian nuclear physicist, was killed with a weapon made in Israel, the country's English-language Press TV reported on Monday. The development came after Tehran held Tel Aviv responsible for Fakhrizadeh's assassination.

A source told Press TV that the remains of a weapon found on the attack site in the northern city of Absard bore "logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry." However, further details over the type of weapon were not immediately released.

President Hasan Rouhani and other Iranian officials blamed the country's long-time enemy Israel for the attack. On Sunday, the Defense Ministry said it "had a lead" on perpetrators' identity and that the details "will be publicized very soon."

Ahead of the Press TV report, Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen told a radio station that he was not aware who was behind Fakhrizadeh's assassination. The minister maintained that the Iranian physicist's death made the world a safer place. "His removal from the world contributed to the Middle East and the whole world. Anyone who takes an active part in creating a nuclear weapon is a dead man walking," Cohen said.

Tel Aviv has accused Tehran of working to create a nuclear weapon and called Fakhrizadeh the head of Iran's nuclear program. However, Iran has maintained that its nuclear developments are peaceful in nature.

Remote-Control Machine Gun Used in Attack

On Sunday, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that a remote-control machine gun was used in Fakhrizadeh's assassination. The machine gun was reportedly operated by a hit squad and was attached to a car that fired multiple rounds of bullets on the nuclear physicist.

Friday's attack also had minimal human involvement in what is called a well-planned assassination, the report added. Fakhrizadeh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

"Based on reports received from members of his security detail, Fakhrizadeh's vehicle was initially targeted by gunfire, after which a Nissan vehicle laden with explosives was set off in close proximity to them as gunfire, targeting their vehicle, was continuing," Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami reportedly said.