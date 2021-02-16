The fans of England cricket are not happy after it lost to India in the second test played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They have blamed the sub-standard pitch for the team's loss by 317 runs after defeating the host in the first test in the same venue.

England had beaten India by a margin of 217 runs in the series opener. It was a seaming track which had offered help to both seamers and spinners. However, the second match was played on the other pitch in the same venue on which the spinners could turn the ball from the day one of the match.

Curator Fired

After the's India lost the first match, the curator who prepared the pitch was fired and he was replaced with Board of Control of Cricket of Central Zone's curator Taposh Chatterjee, who reportedly prepared the track that suits the Indian team.

Now, the English fans are complaining that the pitch was altered to favour the home team. An angry fans tweet, "Not far good. India is cheating with England, look at the pitch even a blind person also feel the sitaution that India made for himself. In first test match India team trapped their own plan because they thought that they will win the toss the will come to bat.[sic]"

Another fan accuses the Indian team of cheating as he writes "India are Cheating in failing to provide the Quality Playing Conditions required for ICB Test Matches. India must be fined and banned as suitable punishment. It's really quite simple . [sic]" A user adds, "It's illegal to doctor the ball, but ok to doctor the wicket to suit your bowlers. Go figureMan. [sic]"

Fans Fight

This triggered a fight between the Indian and England cricket fans. According to the supporters of the Men in Blue, the Indian team will not complain about the pitch when it tours England and has now given credit to Virat Kohli's men for pulling off a brilliant victory.

A netizen from India says, "sir, England is known for seem and swing and India is known for spin. When we visit you, we never ask questions like why do they prepare pitches like which favour them. And I understand you should not raise such things either. [sic]"

Another fan went on to remind the English fans about R Ashwin's century, while pointing out that the English side struggled against the quality spin attack. The fans of England team are called "cry babies" for failing to accept the defeat with humility.

The user adds, "Cry baby listen here!!! Substandards are your English players . A spinner alrounder scored 100 ... and ur best batsmen couldn't handle the spin. Go back and practice spin and tour india."

R Ashwin was declared the Man of the Match for his eight-wicket haul and a brilliant century in the second innings.