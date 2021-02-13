After an emphatic win in the series opener, England team is ready for the second test match against India at the same ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium aka Chepauk in Chennai. Joe Root's men are looking forward to continuing its good form to beat the home side again in the match which begins on Saturday, 13 February.

In the opening match, Joe Root's brilliant knock of 218 runs helped the visitors to outplay the host. England's performance clearly took the home side by a surprise. The Men in Blue, which was returning from an impressive Australian tour, failed in bowling department in the first innings and batting department in both the innings.

The confident England team has already announced the team and Jofra Archer and James Anderson are out of the second match. While the former is ruled out of the second test due to elbow injury, the latter is being rested along with off-spinner Dominic Bess. Already, the English men are missing the service of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes and Olly Stone have replaced them. With four key members being out of the team, the visitors will have to fire on all cylinders to emerge victorious in the match since the Virat Kohli's men will be seeking revenge for the loss in the series opener.

The second match is played in a different pitch and expected to be a turning track. Hence, the Indian team is expected to make some changes and Axar Patel is likely to make his debut by replacing Shahbaz Nadeem.

England Team for Match 2: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes and Olly Stone.

India's Probable 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Where to watch the match live online?

Hotstar will be streaming the match live online in Singapore, Canada and the US.

In Singapore, the match begins at 12 pm local timing. Follow this link to watch the match live.

The cricket fans in the US and Canada catch the action live in the below-mentioned links:

Watch the 1st Test between India and England Live in the US and Canada at 11 pm ET and 8 pm PT.

Whereas the netizens can watch the match live in England at 4 am local time on Channel 4. The cricket lovers in Africa can enjoy the match updates on Super Sports.