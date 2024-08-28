India Aims for Over 25 Medals at Paris Paralympics 2024

Building on the momentum from their impressive performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, where they secured 19 medals, India is setting its sights even higher for the Paris Paralympics 2024. With its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes competing in 12 sports, India aims to surpass its previous achievements and bring home over 25 medals.

The Indian athletes will compete in events such as archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo. The team's diverse mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers symbolizes the growth of the Paralympic movement in India.

A Diverse Team of Veterans and Rising Stars

India's strength lies in the diversity and depth of its team. The contingent includes experienced athletes like Amit Kumar Saroha, a four-time Paralympian and Arjuna Awardee, who will compete in the F51 Discus Throw. At the other end of the spectrum, 17-year-old Sheetal Devi represents the new generation of talent. Devi, the youngest athlete on the team, has already showcased her potential by winning two gold medals at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

Athletes hail from various states across India, including rural areas, highlighting the impact of grassroots development programs. These initiatives have not only nurtured athletic talent but have also inspired entire communities, bringing hope and a sense of pride to many villages and towns.

Exceptional Preparation and High Hopes

Learning from the logistical challenges of the Tokyo 2020 Games, India has taken extensive measures to ensure its athletes are well-prepared for Paris. By arriving well in advance, the athletes have had ample time to acclimatize and focus on their training, aiming to peak at the right time.

The Indian team is particularly hopeful for medals in sports like athletics, badminton, archery, and shooting, where they have historically excelled. The blend of experienced competitors and dynamic young talent, coupled with the support of spectators, has raised expectations of surpassing the 19-medal record set in Tokyo.

Looking Ahead to Paris 2024

As the Paris Paralympics kick off on August 28, 2024, India's goal of securing over 25 medals is a testament to the country's growing prowess in the Paralympic arena. The athletes' dedication, resilience, and talent are poised to elevate India's standing on the global stage.

While India's performance in the regular Olympics has had its ups and downs, the para-athletes are determined to shine and bring pride to the nation. The upcoming Paralympic Games present an opportunity not just for medal victories but also to inspire future generations and highlight the remarkable capabilities of Indian para-athletes.

