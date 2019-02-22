Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers arrested six Myanmar nationals at a cemetery in Choa Chu Kang on Tuesday, February 19 for committing immigration-related offences.

In a Facebook post, the ICA stated that these men were caught from the cemetery at around 8.40 am on Tuesday, after the officers conducted a search operation.

During the search, "a Myanmar male national spotted the officers and attempted to flee," but the ICA officers immediately gave chase and caught the unnamed man, who later led the officers to his make-shift quarters within the cemetery.

In those quarters, the officers also found five more Myanmar nationals. The social media post suggested that all of them were aged between 22 and 42.

These six men were arrested for immigration-related offences, including overstaying in Singapore. But as per the Myanmar nationals they were working as grave-diggers in the cemetery.

However, ICA said that the authority will take a serious view of attempts to overstay, enter or depart Singapore illegally.

As per the Immigration Act (Cap 133), the punishment for overstaying or illegal entry are a jail term of up to six months, including a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

If a person found guilty of helping a person to leave Singapore illegally, then he or she may face a jail term of not less than six months and not more than two years, as well as the convict will be liable to a fine not exceeding S$6,000.