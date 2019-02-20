The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint news release on Wednesday that a 21-year-old man was arrested together with a 16-year-old boy for entering Singapore illegally. The authority also added that the man was sentenced to six weeks or jail tern including four strokes of cane.

As per the authority, the man addressed as Erpendi and the teenager were discovered at sea on a sampan off East Coast Park. They added that the pair were heading towards Singapore at around 10.45 pm on February 10.

Soon, the Police Coast Guard arrested them under the Immigration Act for entering Singapore illegally. Police and ICA state that the unnamed boy was given a stern warning in lieu of prosecution.

As per the news release the police and ICA stated, "Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security."

"We will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints and our maritime border to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," they further added.

The Immigration Act stated that,

"Unlawful entry or presence in Singapore"