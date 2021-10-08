'I'm Not Brian Laundrie' T-Shirts Go on Sale for Doppelgangers of Gabby Petito's Fugitive Boyfriend

Brian Laundrie lookalikes are having a tough time. While police so far have failed to trace Gabby Petito's boyfriend, Laundrie doppelgangers are feeling harassed with many confusing them with the fugitive. Given this situation and the constant mix up between Laundrie and his lookalikes, his doppelgangers have now started buying special T-shirts online to ensure they are not confused for the infamous fugitive.

Several online shopping portals are now offering these special T-shirts that Laundrie doppelgangers are now buying to save themselves from getting linked to the case. Meanwhile, police is still searching for the fugitive who vanished three weeks ago after he was named a 'person of interest' in Petito's disappearance.

Proof of Identity

The identity-solving T-shirts on sale first were seen on Etsytees and other online T-shirt stores as the search continues for Laundrie more than two weeks after Petito's death. The T-shirts are simple looking and come with the phrase: "I'm just bald. Nope! I'm not Brian Laundrie."

There are no images on the T-shirts but are selling like hot cakes. Laundrie who is shorn-headed, and has beard and looks lean and thin, has been confused with many similar looking men in and outside Florida.

The sightings have and are still being reported, which compelled the FBI to investigate many of these people. So, these T-shirts is being promoted as an identity-solving merchandise and are being bought by shorn-headed, beard-wearing men who look like Laundrie.

The couture is also available in the form of hoodies and crewneck sweatshirts and come for $22. There's not much variety available and all are emblazoned with the phrase: "I'm just bald. Nope! I'm not Brian Laundrie." However, the T-shirt comes in colors ranging from white to gold and fits anyone up to a 5XL.

Strange Situation

It is not clear from when did these T-shirts go on sale and how many pieces have been sold so far. However, as of Thursday, the item was ranked among Etsytees' hottest items, and 10 apparently concerned clones had it in their carts, according to The Sun.

The T-shirts appear at a time when police are still struggling to trace Laundrie, who has been on the lam for three weeks now. Laundrie disappeared on September 17, a day after he was named a person of interest in his girlfriend Petito's disappearance. Two days later, Petito's body was found in Wyoming, which a coroner ruled homicide.

This week, fresh remnants of a campsite were discovered at Florida's sprawling Carlton Reserve where Laundrie allegedly told his parents he was going on a hike. However, police refuted claims later on Thursday of finding a new campsite.