"I'm entitled to know," Trump Demands Secret Service Expose 'Shocking Truth' Behind Assassination Attempts!

U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the Secret Service to provide him with complete details regarding two assassination attempts against him during his presidential campaigns last year.

"I'm entitled to know," Trump told The New York Post on Friday.

Trump expressed frustration over what he called delayed information regarding the incidents. "No more holding back because of [former President Joe] Biden. I'm entitled to know. And they held it back long enough—no excuses," he said.

Trump Questions Details on Attackers

The former president raised concerns over certain details about the attackers. "I want to find out about the two assassins. Why did one guy have six cell phones? Why did the other guy have [foreign] apps?" Trump asked.

His comments have sparked widespread discussions, with videos of his statements being widely shared on social media platform X.

Assassination Attempts on Trump

The first attempt occurred during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump narrowly escaped after an armed suspect opened fire, wounding him in the ear before being subdued.

Two months later, authorities arrested Ryan Routh, 58, who was accused of attempting to assassinate Trump at his West Palm Beach country club in Florida. Prosecutors revealed that Routh had meticulously planned the attack for weeks.

Florida Assassination Plot

Routh allegedly positioned himself behind shrubbery, aiming a rifle at Trump as he played golf on September 15, 2024. A Secret Service agent spotted him before he could fire. When confronted, Routh reportedly aimed his weapon at the agent, who then opened fire. Routh dropped his rifle and fled but was arrested shortly after on a nearby interstate.

Investigators later discovered that Routh owned 17 cell phones and multiple electronic devices. He also left behind a note detailing his intentions. Prosecutors said his actions indicated a well-planned assassination attempt.

Trump's Call for Transparency

Trump has made it clear that he wants every piece of information regarding the attacks. His demand for disclosure comes amid heightened political tensions as he remains a key figure in the 2024 election landscape.

Critics argue that Trump is using the incidents to push political narratives, while supporters believe he has a right to know all the details. The Secret Service has not yet commented on Trump's latest demand.

Social Media Reactions

Trump's statements quickly gained traction online, with many users debating the implications. Political analysts believe his push for transparency could intensify scrutiny of security measures surrounding high-profile political figures.

As of now, the federal investigation into both assassination attempts remains ongoing. Authorities have not disclosed whether foreign influences were involved, despite Trump's concerns about certain digital evidence found on the suspects' devices.

The former president continues to demand full disclosure, leaving questions about what additional details may soon emerge.