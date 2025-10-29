Illinois Woman Who Killed Police Chief Boyfriend by Poisoning Him with Eyedrops, Learns Her Fate

A Knox County woman who was convicted of killing her longtime boyfriend and former Maquon police chief was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday.

Marcy Oglesby, 53, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery in June over the death of Richard Young.

"She killed a man who loved her and who cared for her for nearly 30 years, and she didn't just kill him. She poisoned him and watched him suffer," Knox County State's Attorney Ashley Worby said of Oglesby at the sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors said Oglesby mixed eye drops and other medications into Young's food and drinks over several months during the summer of 2021, until his death on Nov. 1, 2021.

Investigators said Young's body was found nearly a year later in October 2022, inside a storage unit across the street from the home he shared with Oglesby in Maquon. His remains were discovered in an advanced state of decomposition.

At her hearing Monday, Oglesby said she made many mistakes but maintains her innocence. "My allocution today will have to take a slightly different path because I respectfully disagree with the court's findings, and I will not be referencing a murder that did not happen," Marcy Oglesby said. He didn't go into that box immediately. I put him back to bed and continued to talk to him for three days."

Oglesby will get credit for 326 days already served in the county jail. She will follow the prison term with three years of mandatory supervised release. A motion for a new trial will be heard on Nov. 6 in Knox County.