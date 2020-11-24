A woman from Elgin, Illinois, was so angry after finding nude pictures of her husband's mistress on their PC that she decided to "tell the whole world about it" by publicly posting the explicit photos on Facebook, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Ramona Martinez-Ayala, 35, found the images while browsing through her husband's Facebook conversations with the woman after he forgot to log out of his account on the couple's home computer on Aug. 20, according to Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy.

Husband Was Having an Affair for 10 Years

Martinez-Ayala then took screenshots of the chat between her husband and his lover, whom he had been in an on-and-off relationship with for the last 10 years, Murphy said.

After finding the images, Martinez-Ayala privately messaged the 30-year-old mistress, allegedly threatening to share the nude photos on the social media platform. Shortly after, the scorned wife came through on her threat and posted screenshots of the conversations between the woman and her husband in addition to three nude photos of the woman on her Facebook timeline. She also shared the woman's name and profile picture on the post.

Facing Up to 3 Years in Prison, $25,000 Fine

The mistress found out about the post through a friend who told her that her private images had been leaked, Murphy said. Facebook eventually removed the post as it violated the platform's nudity guidelines.

Martinez-Ayala, who works as a machine operator in an Elgin factory, was taken into police custody on Sunday and admitted to finding, saving and posting the pictures, Murphy said. She was released on her own recognizance on Monday but has been charged with one felony count of non-consensual dissemination of sexual images.

If convicted of the charge, she could receive a sentence of between 1 and 3 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Martinez-Ayala has been asked not to contact the mistress while she awaits trial. According to her, she has an order of protection against her husband and is also prohibited from making contact with him, unless absolutely required, such as a family matter. Martinez-Ayala's next court hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 14.